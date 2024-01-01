Convert KRW to UZS at the real exchange rate
30,000 South Korean wons to Uzbekistan soms
|1 KRW to UZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.2755
|9.4377
|Low
|9.0396
|9.0396
|Average
|9.1390
|9.2329
|Change
|-0.19%
|-2.34%
|View full history
1 KRW to UZS stats
The performance of KRW to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.2755 and a 30 day low of 9.0396. This means the 30 day average was 9.1390. The change for KRW to UZS was -0.19.
The performance of KRW to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4377 and a 90 day low of 9.0396. This means the 90 day average was 9.2329. The change for KRW to UZS was -2.34.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uzbekistan Som
|1 KRW
|9,09764 UZS
|5 KRW
|45,48820 UZS
|10 KRW
|90,97640 UZS
|20 KRW
|181,95280 UZS
|50 KRW
|454,88200 UZS
|100 KRW
|909,76400 UZS
|250 KRW
|2.274,41000 UZS
|500 KRW
|4.548,82000 UZS
|1000 KRW
|9.097,64000 UZS
|2000 KRW
|18.195,28000 UZS
|5000 KRW
|45.488,20000 UZS
|10000 KRW
|90.976,40000 UZS
|20000 KRW
|181.952,80000 UZS
|30000 KRW
|272.929,20000 UZS
|40000 KRW
|363.905,60000 UZS
|50000 KRW
|454.882,00000 UZS