amount-spellout.1000 South Korean wons to Uzbekistan soms

Convert KRW to UZS at the real exchange rate

1000 krw
9584.89 uzs

1.00000 KRW = 9.58489 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uzbekistan Som
1 KRW9.58489 UZS
5 KRW47.92445 UZS
10 KRW95.84890 UZS
20 KRW191.69780 UZS
50 KRW479.24450 UZS
100 KRW958.48900 UZS
250 KRW2396.22250 UZS
500 KRW4792.44500 UZS
1000 KRW9584.89000 UZS
2000 KRW19169.78000 UZS
5000 KRW47924.45000 UZS
10000 KRW95848.90000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / South Korean Won
1 UZS0.10433 KRW
5 UZS0.52165 KRW
10 UZS1.04331 KRW
20 UZS2.08662 KRW
50 UZS5.21655 KRW
100 UZS10.43310 KRW
250 UZS26.08275 KRW
500 UZS52.16550 KRW
1000 UZS104.33100 KRW
2000 UZS208.66200 KRW
5000 UZS521.65500 KRW
10000 UZS1043.31000 KRW