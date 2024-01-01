Convert UZS to KRW at the real exchange rate

5 Uzbekistan soms to South Korean wons

5 uzs
1 krw

so'm1.000 UZS = ₩0.1090 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / South Korean Won
1 UZS0,10903 KRW
5 UZS0,54516 KRW
10 UZS1,09032 KRW
20 UZS2,18064 KRW
50 UZS5,45160 KRW
100 UZS10,90320 KRW
250 UZS27,25800 KRW
500 UZS54,51600 KRW
1000 UZS109,03200 KRW
2000 UZS218,06400 KRW
5000 UZS545,16000 KRW
10000 UZS1.090,32000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uzbekistan Som
1 KRW9,17160 UZS
5 KRW45,85800 UZS
10 KRW91,71600 UZS
20 KRW183,43200 UZS
50 KRW458,58000 UZS
100 KRW917,16000 UZS
250 KRW2.292,90000 UZS
500 KRW4.585,80000 UZS
1000 KRW9.171,60000 UZS
2000 KRW18.343,20000 UZS
5000 KRW45.858,00000 UZS
10000 KRW91.716,00000 UZS
20000 KRW183.432,00000 UZS
30000 KRW275.148,00000 UZS
40000 KRW366.864,00000 UZS
50000 KRW458.580,00000 UZS