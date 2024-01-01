50 South Korean wons to Tongan paʻangas

Convert KRW to TOP at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = T$0.001673 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TOP
1 KRW to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0017
Change-3.01%-1.09%
View full history

1 KRW to TOP stats

The performance of KRW to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KRW to TOP was -3.01.

The performance of KRW to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for KRW to TOP was -1.09.

Track market ratesView KRW to TOP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0781.3237.13
1 EUR1.07911.4921.6260.83490.6911.4277.691
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.770.9565.154
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91810.51355.7650.8774.729

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KRW0.00167 TOP
5 KRW0.00836 TOP
10 KRW0.01673 TOP
20 KRW0.03346 TOP
50 KRW0.08365 TOP
100 KRW0.16729 TOP
250 KRW0.41823 TOP
500 KRW0.83646 TOP
1000 KRW1.67291 TOP
2000 KRW3.34582 TOP
5000 KRW8.36455 TOP
10000 KRW16.72910 TOP
20000 KRW33.45820 TOP
30000 KRW50.18730 TOP
40000 KRW66.91640 TOP
50000 KRW83.64550 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / South Korean Won
1 TOP597.76100 KRW
5 TOP2,988.80500 KRW
10 TOP5,977.61000 KRW
20 TOP11,955.22000 KRW
50 TOP29,888.05000 KRW
100 TOP59,776.10000 KRW
250 TOP149,440.25000 KRW
500 TOP298,880.50000 KRW
1000 TOP597,761.00000 KRW
2000 TOP1,195,522.00000 KRW
5000 TOP2,988,805.00000 KRW
10000 TOP5,977,610.00000 KRW