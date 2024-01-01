50,000 South Korean wons to Thai bahts

Convert KRW to THB

₩1.000 KRW = ฿0.02449 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
KRW to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 KRW to THB Last 30 days Last 90 days
High0.02500.0262
Low0.02420.0242
Average0.02460.0252
Change-0.82%-6.46%
1 KRW to THB stats

The performance of KRW to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0250 and a 30 day low of 0.0242. This means the 30 day average was 0.0246. The change for KRW to THB was -0.82.

The performance of KRW to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0262 and a 90 day low of 0.0242. This means the 90 day average was 0.0252. The change for KRW to THB was -6.46.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0491.3237.13
1 EUR1.07911.4921.6260.83490.6561.4277.691
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7450.9565.153
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91810.51355.7370.8774.728

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Thai Baht
1 KRW0.02449 THB
5 KRW0.12243 THB
10 KRW0.24486 THB
20 KRW0.48971 THB
50 KRW1.22428 THB
100 KRW2.44856 THB
250 KRW6.12140 THB
500 KRW12.24280 THB
1000 KRW24.48560 THB
2000 KRW48.97120 THB
5000 KRW122.42800 THB
10000 KRW244.85600 THB
20000 KRW489.71200 THB
30000 KRW734.56800 THB
40000 KRW979.42400 THB
50000 KRW1,224.28000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / South Korean Won
1 THB40.84040 KRW
5 THB204.20200 KRW
10 THB408.40400 KRW
20 THB816.80800 KRW
50 THB2,042.02000 KRW
100 THB4,084.04000 KRW
250 THB10,210.10000 KRW
500 THB20,420.20000 KRW
1000 THB40,840.40000 KRW
2000 THB81,680.80000 KRW
5000 THB204,202.00000 KRW
10000 THB408,404.00000 KRW