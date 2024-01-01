Convert KRW to THB at the real exchange rate
50,000 South Korean wons to Thai bahts
|1 KRW to THB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0268
|0.0272
|Low
|0.0264
|0.0264
|Average
|0.0266
|0.0268
|Change
|-0.08%
|-1.43%
1 KRW to THB stats
The performance of KRW to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0268 and a 30 day low of 0.0264. This means the 30 day average was 0.0266. The change for KRW to THB was -0.08.
The performance of KRW to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0272 and a 90 day low of 0.0264. This means the 90 day average was 0.0268. The change for KRW to THB was -1.43.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Thai bahts
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Thai Baht
|1 KRW
|0,02661 THB
|5 KRW
|0,13303 THB
|10 KRW
|0,26606 THB
|20 KRW
|0,53213 THB
|50 KRW
|1,33032 THB
|100 KRW
|2,66063 THB
|250 KRW
|6,65158 THB
|500 KRW
|13,30315 THB
|1000 KRW
|26,60630 THB
|2000 KRW
|53,21260 THB
|5000 KRW
|133,03150 THB
|10000 KRW
|266,06300 THB
|20000 KRW
|532,12600 THB
|30000 KRW
|798,18900 THB
|40000 KRW
|1.064,25200 THB
|50000 KRW
|1.330,31500 THB
|Conversion rates Thai Baht / South Korean Won
|1 THB
|37,58510 KRW
|5 THB
|187,92550 KRW
|10 THB
|375,85100 KRW
|20 THB
|751,70200 KRW
|50 THB
|1.879,25500 KRW
|100 THB
|3.758,51000 KRW
|250 THB
|9.396,27500 KRW
|500 THB
|18.792,55000 KRW
|1000 THB
|37.585,10000 KRW
|2000 THB
|75.170,20000 KRW
|5000 THB
|187.925,50000 KRW
|10000 THB
|375.851,00000 KRW