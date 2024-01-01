50,000 South Korean wons to Singapore dollars
Convert KRW to SGD at the real exchange rate
KRW to SGD conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00096 SGD
0
|1 KRW to SGD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Low
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Average
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Change
|-0.93%
|-1.28%
|View full history
1 KRW to SGD stats
The performance of KRW to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to SGD was -0.93.
The performance of KRW to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to SGD was -1.28.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Singapore Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.00096 SGD
|5 KRW
|0.00479 SGD
|10 KRW
|0.00959 SGD
|20 KRW
|0.01917 SGD
|50 KRW
|0.04793 SGD
|100 KRW
|0.09585 SGD
|250 KRW
|0.23963 SGD
|500 KRW
|0.47926 SGD
|1000 KRW
|0.95852 SGD
|2000 KRW
|1.91705 SGD
|5000 KRW
|4.79262 SGD
|10000 KRW
|9.58524 SGD
|20000 KRW
|19.17048 SGD
|30000 KRW
|28.75572 SGD
|40000 KRW
|38.34096 SGD
|50000 KRW
|47.92620 SGD
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 SGD
|1,043.27000 KRW
|5 SGD
|5,216.35000 KRW
|10 SGD
|10,432.70000 KRW
|20 SGD
|20,865.40000 KRW
|50 SGD
|52,163.50000 KRW
|100 SGD
|104,327.00000 KRW
|250 SGD
|260,817.50000 KRW
|500 SGD
|521,635.00000 KRW
|1000 SGD
|1,043,270.00000 KRW
|2000 SGD
|2,086,540.00000 KRW
|5000 SGD
|5,216,350.00000 KRW
|10000 SGD
|10,432,700.00000 KRW