30000 South Korean wons to Qatari rials

Convert KRW to QAR at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = QR0.002641 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 KRW to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00260.0026
Average0.00270.0027
Change-3.34%0.19%
View full history

1 KRW to QAR stats

The performance of KRW to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0026. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to QAR was -3.34.

The performance of KRW to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0026. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to QAR was 0.19.

Track market ratesView KRW to QAR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.92751.383851.508410.77366484.04471.3237.1302
1 EUR1.0781511.4921.626290.83411590.61281.426397.68743
1 CAD0.7226220.67024211.090010.55906760.73250.9560285.15244
1 AUD0.662950.6148960.91742310.51290155.71740.8770834.72697

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Qatari Rial
1 KRW0.00264 QAR
5 KRW0.01321 QAR
10 KRW0.02641 QAR
20 KRW0.05282 QAR
50 KRW0.13205 QAR
100 KRW0.26410 QAR
250 KRW0.66025 QAR
500 KRW1.32050 QAR
1000 KRW2.64100 QAR
2000 KRW5.28200 QAR
5000 KRW13.20500 QAR
10000 KRW26.41000 QAR
20000 KRW52.82000 QAR
30000 KRW79.23000 QAR
40000 KRW105.64000 QAR
50000 KRW132.05000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / South Korean Won
1 QAR378.64400 KRW
5 QAR1893.22000 KRW
10 QAR3786.44000 KRW
20 QAR7572.88000 KRW
50 QAR18932.20000 KRW
100 QAR37864.40000 KRW
250 QAR94661.00000 KRW
500 QAR189322.00000 KRW
1000 QAR378644.00000 KRW
2000 QAR757288.00000 KRW
5000 QAR1893220.00000 KRW
10000 QAR3786440.00000 KRW