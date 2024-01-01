20,000 South Korean wons to Mexican pesos
Convert KRW to MXN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to MXN conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.01438 MXN
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to MXN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0150
|0.0150
|Low
|0.0143
|0.0133
|Average
|0.0146
|0.0144
|Change
|-1.22%
|7.84%
|View full history
1 KRW to MXN stats
The performance of KRW to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0150 and a 30 day low of 0.0143. This means the 30 day average was 0.0146. The change for KRW to MXN was -1.22.
The performance of KRW to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0150 and a 90 day low of 0.0133. This means the 90 day average was 0.0144. The change for KRW to MXN was 7.84.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Mexican pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mexican Peso
|1 KRW
|0.01438 MXN
|5 KRW
|0.07192 MXN
|10 KRW
|0.14383 MXN
|20 KRW
|0.28767 MXN
|50 KRW
|0.71916 MXN
|100 KRW
|1.43833 MXN
|250 KRW
|3.59583 MXN
|500 KRW
|7.19165 MXN
|1000 KRW
|14.38330 MXN
|2000 KRW
|28.76660 MXN
|5000 KRW
|71.91650 MXN
|10000 KRW
|143.83300 MXN
|20000 KRW
|287.66600 MXN
|30000 KRW
|431.49900 MXN
|40000 KRW
|575.33200 MXN
|50000 KRW
|719.16500 MXN
|Conversion rates Mexican Peso / South Korean Won
|1 MXN
|69.52510 KRW
|5 MXN
|347.62550 KRW
|10 MXN
|695.25100 KRW
|20 MXN
|1,390.50200 KRW
|50 MXN
|3,476.25500 KRW
|100 MXN
|6,952.51000 KRW
|250 MXN
|17,381.27500 KRW
|500 MXN
|34,762.55000 KRW
|1000 MXN
|69,525.10000 KRW
|2000 MXN
|139,050.20000 KRW
|5000 MXN
|347,625.50000 KRW
|10000 MXN
|695,251.00000 KRW