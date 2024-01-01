20,000 South Korean wons to Ethiopian birrs
Convert KRW to ETB at the real exchange rate
KRW to ETB conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.08634 ETB
0
|1 KRW to ETB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0907
|0.0907
|Low
|0.0858
|0.0417
|Average
|0.0884
|0.0800
|Change
|-2.08%
|106.75%
1 KRW to ETB stats
The performance of KRW to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0907 and a 30 day low of 0.0858. This means the 30 day average was 0.0884. The change for KRW to ETB was -2.08.
The performance of KRW to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0907 and a 90 day low of 0.0417. This means the 90 day average was 0.0800. The change for KRW to ETB was 106.75.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ethiopian Birr
|1 KRW
|0.08634 ETB
|5 KRW
|0.43168 ETB
|10 KRW
|0.86336 ETB
|20 KRW
|1.72672 ETB
|50 KRW
|4.31679 ETB
|100 KRW
|8.63358 ETB
|250 KRW
|21.58395 ETB
|500 KRW
|43.16790 ETB
|1000 KRW
|86.33580 ETB
|2000 KRW
|172.67160 ETB
|5000 KRW
|431.67900 ETB
|10000 KRW
|863.35800 ETB
|20000 KRW
|1,726.71600 ETB
|30000 KRW
|2,590.07400 ETB
|40000 KRW
|3,453.43200 ETB
|50000 KRW
|4,316.79000 ETB
|Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / South Korean Won
|1 ETB
|11.58270 KRW
|5 ETB
|57.91350 KRW
|10 ETB
|115.82700 KRW
|20 ETB
|231.65400 KRW
|50 ETB
|579.13500 KRW
|100 ETB
|1,158.27000 KRW
|250 ETB
|2,895.67500 KRW
|500 ETB
|5,791.35000 KRW
|1000 ETB
|11,582.70000 KRW
|2000 ETB
|23,165.40000 KRW
|5000 ETB
|57,913.50000 KRW
|10000 ETB
|115,827.00000 KRW