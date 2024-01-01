10 thousand Ethiopian birrs to South Korean wons
Convert ETB to KRW at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
ETB to KRW conversion chart
1 ETB = 11.56720 KRW
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 ETB to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.6585
|23.9835
|Low
|11.0241
|11.0241
|Average
|11.3210
|12.9833
|Change
|1.99%
|-51.70%
|View full history
1 ETB to KRW stats
The performance of ETB to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.6585 and a 30 day low of 11.0241. This means the 30 day average was 11.3210. The change for ETB to KRW was 1.99.
The performance of ETB to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.9835 and a 90 day low of 11.0241. This means the 90 day average was 12.9833. The change for ETB to KRW was -51.70.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / South Korean Won
|1 ETB
|11.56720 KRW
|5 ETB
|57.83600 KRW
|10 ETB
|115.67200 KRW
|20 ETB
|231.34400 KRW
|50 ETB
|578.36000 KRW
|100 ETB
|1,156.72000 KRW
|250 ETB
|2,891.80000 KRW
|500 ETB
|5,783.60000 KRW
|1000 ETB
|11,567.20000 KRW
|2000 ETB
|23,134.40000 KRW
|5000 ETB
|57,836.00000 KRW
|10000 ETB
|115,672.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ethiopian Birr
|1 KRW
|0.08645 ETB
|5 KRW
|0.43226 ETB
|10 KRW
|0.86451 ETB
|20 KRW
|1.72902 ETB
|50 KRW
|4.32256 ETB
|100 KRW
|8.64512 ETB
|250 KRW
|21.61280 ETB
|500 KRW
|43.22560 ETB
|1000 KRW
|86.45120 ETB
|2000 KRW
|172.90240 ETB
|5000 KRW
|432.25600 ETB
|10000 KRW
|864.51200 ETB
|20000 KRW
|1,729.02400 ETB
|30000 KRW
|2,593.53600 ETB
|40000 KRW
|3,458.04800 ETB
|50000 KRW
|4,322.56000 ETB