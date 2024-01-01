30,000 South Korean wons to Aruban florins

Convert KRW to AWG at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ƒ0.001295 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
KRW to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AWG
1 KRW to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00140.0014
Low0.00130.0013
Average0.00130.0013
Change-3.44%0.11%
1 KRW to AWG stats

The performance of KRW to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0013. The change for KRW to AWG was -3.44.

The performance of KRW to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0013. The change for KRW to AWG was 0.11.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Aruban Florin
1 KRW0.00130 AWG
5 KRW0.00648 AWG
10 KRW0.01295 AWG
20 KRW0.02591 AWG
50 KRW0.06477 AWG
100 KRW0.12954 AWG
250 KRW0.32385 AWG
500 KRW0.64769 AWG
1000 KRW1.29538 AWG
2000 KRW2.59076 AWG
5000 KRW6.47690 AWG
10000 KRW12.95380 AWG
20000 KRW25.90760 AWG
30000 KRW38.86140 AWG
40000 KRW51.81520 AWG
50000 KRW64.76900 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / South Korean Won
1 AWG771.97200 KRW
5 AWG3,859.86000 KRW
10 AWG7,719.72000 KRW
20 AWG15,439.44000 KRW
50 AWG38,598.60000 KRW
100 AWG77,197.20000 KRW
250 AWG192,993.00000 KRW
500 AWG385,986.00000 KRW
1000 AWG771,972.00000 KRW
2000 AWG1,543,944.00000 KRW
5000 AWG3,859,860.00000 KRW
10000 AWG7,719,720.00000 KRW