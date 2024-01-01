Comorian francs to Turkish liras today

Convert KMF to TRY at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = TL0.07513 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
KMF to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 KMF to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07770.0777
Low0.07510.0727
Average0.07640.0759
Change-2.60%2.83%
1 KMF to TRY stats

The performance of KMF to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0777 and a 30 day low of 0.0751. This means the 30 day average was 0.0764. The change for KMF to TRY was -2.60.

The performance of KMF to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0777 and a 90 day low of 0.0727. This means the 90 day average was 0.0759. The change for KMF to TRY was 2.83.

How to convert Comorian francs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Turkish Lira
1 KMF0.07513 TRY
5 KMF0.37565 TRY
10 KMF0.75129 TRY
20 KMF1.50258 TRY
50 KMF3.75646 TRY
100 KMF7.51291 TRY
250 KMF18.78228 TRY
500 KMF37.56455 TRY
1000 KMF75.12910 TRY
2000 KMF150.25820 TRY
5000 KMF375.64550 TRY
10000 KMF751.29100 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Comorian Franc
1 TRY13.31040 KMF
5 TRY66.55200 KMF
10 TRY133.10400 KMF
20 TRY266.20800 KMF
50 TRY665.52000 KMF
100 TRY1,331.04000 KMF
250 TRY3,327.60000 KMF
500 TRY6,655.20000 KMF
1000 TRY13,310.40000 KMF
2000 TRY26,620.80000 KMF
5000 TRY66,552.00000 KMF
10000 TRY133,104.00000 KMF