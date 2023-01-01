20 Comorian francs to Turkish liras

Convert KMF to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 kmf
1.30 try

1.00000 KMF = 0.06488 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862111.09791.22171.464441.619790.9446718.7271
1 GBP1.1599411.27245105.8111.698661.878851.0957721.7222
1 USD0.91160.785885183.15561.334951.476560.8611517.0712
1 INR0.01096230.009450780.012025710.01605360.01775660.01035590.205292

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Turkish Lira
1 KMF0.06488 TRY
5 KMF0.32441 TRY
10 KMF0.64882 TRY
20 KMF1.29764 TRY
50 KMF3.24411 TRY
100 KMF6.48822 TRY
250 KMF16.22055 TRY
500 KMF32.44110 TRY
1000 KMF64.88220 TRY
2000 KMF129.76440 TRY
5000 KMF324.41100 TRY
10000 KMF648.82200 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Comorian Franc
1 TRY15.41260 KMF
5 TRY77.06300 KMF
10 TRY154.12600 KMF
20 TRY308.25200 KMF
50 TRY770.63000 KMF
100 TRY1541.26000 KMF
250 TRY3853.15000 KMF
500 TRY7706.30000 KMF
1000 TRY15412.60000 KMF
2000 TRY30825.20000 KMF
5000 TRY77063.00000 KMF
10000 TRY154126.00000 KMF