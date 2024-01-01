Comorian francs to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert KMF to KWD at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ك0.0006714 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18
KMF to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 KMF to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change-2.55%-0.48%
1 KMF to KWD stats

The performance of KMF to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for KMF to KWD was -2.55.

The performance of KMF to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for KMF to KWD was -0.48.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07790.5771.4921.6280.93421.432
1 GBP1.19911.291108.5631.7881.9521.11925.688
1 USD0.9280.775184.0891.3851.5120.86719.897
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KMF0.00067 KWD
5 KMF0.00336 KWD
10 KMF0.00671 KWD
20 KMF0.01343 KWD
50 KMF0.03357 KWD
100 KMF0.06714 KWD
250 KMF0.16785 KWD
500 KMF0.33569 KWD
1000 KMF0.67138 KWD
2000 KMF1.34276 KWD
5000 KMF3.35691 KWD
10000 KMF6.71381 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 KWD1,489.47000 KMF
5 KWD7,447.35000 KMF
10 KWD14,894.70000 KMF
20 KWD29,789.40000 KMF
50 KWD74,473.50000 KMF
100 KWD148,947.00000 KMF
250 KWD372,367.50000 KMF
500 KWD744,735.00000 KMF
1000 KWD1,489,470.00000 KMF
2000 KWD2,978,940.00000 KMF
5000 KWD7,447,350.00000 KMF
10000 KWD14,894,700.00000 KMF