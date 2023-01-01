1 Comorian franc to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert KMF to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 kmf
0.001 kwd

1.00000 KMF = 0.00069 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:07
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8622551.0969591.21051.464261.620430.9447918.7266
1 GBP1.1597511.2722105.7821.69821.879311.0957221.7184
1 USD0.91160.78604183.14921.334851.477210.8612517.0715
1 INR0.01096360.009453370.012026610.01605370.01776580.01035790.205312

How to convert Comorian francs to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KMF0.00069 KWD
5 KMF0.00343 KWD
10 KMF0.00686 KWD
20 KMF0.01371 KWD
50 KMF0.03428 KWD
100 KMF0.06857 KWD
250 KMF0.17142 KWD
500 KMF0.34284 KWD
1000 KMF0.68569 KWD
2000 KMF1.37138 KWD
5000 KMF3.42844 KWD
10000 KMF6.85688 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 KWD1458.39000 KMF
5 KWD7291.95000 KMF
10 KWD14583.90000 KMF
20 KWD29167.80000 KMF
50 KWD72919.50000 KMF
100 KWD145839.00000 KMF
250 KWD364597.50000 KMF
500 KWD729195.00000 KMF
1000 KWD1458390.00000 KMF
2000 KWD2916780.00000 KMF
5000 KWD7291950.00000 KMF
10000 KWD14583900.00000 KMF