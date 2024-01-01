1 Kuwaiti dinar to Comorian francs

Convert KWD to KMF at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = CF1,488 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
KWD to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KMF
1 KWD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,487.92001,492.5100
Low1,440.74001,438.7300
Average1,463.03101,461.3236
Change2.51%0.38%
1 KWD to KMF stats

The performance of KWD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,487.9200 and a 30 day low of 1,440.7400. This means the 30 day average was 1,463.0310. The change for KWD to KMF was 2.51.

The performance of KWD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,492.5100 and a 90 day low of 1,438.7300. This means the 90 day average was 1,461.3236. The change for KWD to KMF was 0.38.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Comorian Franc
1 KWD1,487.92000 KMF
5 KWD7,439.60000 KMF
10 KWD14,879.20000 KMF
20 KWD29,758.40000 KMF
50 KWD74,396.00000 KMF
100 KWD148,792.00000 KMF
250 KWD371,980.00000 KMF
500 KWD743,960.00000 KMF
1000 KWD1,487,920.00000 KMF
2000 KWD2,975,840.00000 KMF
5000 KWD7,439,600.00000 KMF
10000 KWD14,879,200.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KMF0.00067 KWD
5 KMF0.00336 KWD
10 KMF0.00672 KWD
20 KMF0.01344 KWD
50 KMF0.03360 KWD
100 KMF0.06721 KWD
250 KMF0.16802 KWD
500 KMF0.33604 KWD
1000 KMF0.67208 KWD
2000 KMF1.34416 KWD
5000 KMF3.36040 KWD
10000 KMF6.72079 KWD