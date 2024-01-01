Comorian francs to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert KMF to CNY at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ¥0.01561 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
KMF to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CNY
1 KMF to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01600.0162
Low0.01560.0156
Average0.01580.0159
Change-2.01%-2.36%
1 KMF to CNY stats

The performance of KMF to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0160 and a 30 day low of 0.0156. This means the 30 day average was 0.0158. The change for KMF to CNY was -2.01.

The performance of KMF to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0162 and a 90 day low of 0.0156. This means the 90 day average was 0.0159. The change for KMF to CNY was -2.36.

How to convert Comorian francs to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KMF0.01561 CNY
5 KMF0.07804 CNY
10 KMF0.15607 CNY
20 KMF0.31215 CNY
50 KMF0.78037 CNY
100 KMF1.56073 CNY
250 KMF3.90182 CNY
500 KMF7.80365 CNY
1000 KMF15.60730 CNY
2000 KMF31.21460 CNY
5000 KMF78.03650 CNY
10000 KMF156.07300 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Comorian Franc
1 CNY64.07270 KMF
5 CNY320.36350 KMF
10 CNY640.72700 KMF
20 CNY1,281.45400 KMF
50 CNY3,203.63500 KMF
100 CNY6,407.27000 KMF
250 CNY16,018.17500 KMF
500 CNY32,036.35000 KMF
1000 CNY64,072.70000 KMF
2000 CNY128,145.40000 KMF
5000 CNY320,363.50000 KMF
10000 CNY640,727.00000 KMF