10 Comorian francs to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KMF to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 kmf
0.16 cny

1.00000 KMF = 0.01591 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:33
How to convert Comorian francs to Chinese yuan rmb

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KMF0.01591 CNY
5 KMF0.07955 CNY
10 KMF0.15909 CNY
20 KMF0.31818 CNY
50 KMF0.79545 CNY
100 KMF1.59091 CNY
250 KMF3.97727 CNY
500 KMF7.95455 CNY
1000 KMF15.90910 CNY
2000 KMF31.81820 CNY
5000 KMF79.54550 CNY
10000 KMF159.09100 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Comorian Franc
1 CNY62.85700 KMF
5 CNY314.28500 KMF
10 CNY628.57000 KMF
20 CNY1257.14000 KMF
50 CNY3142.85000 KMF
100 CNY6285.70000 KMF
250 CNY15714.25000 KMF
500 CNY31428.50000 KMF
1000 CNY62857.00000 KMF
2000 CNY125714.00000 KMF
5000 CNY314285.00000 KMF
10000 CNY628570.00000 KMF