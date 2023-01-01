250 Cambodian riels to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert KHR to PEN at the real exchange rate

250 khr
0.23 pen

1.00000 KHR = 0.00090 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334451.478310.911557.1335522.361283.1620.786102
1 CAD0.74937211.10780.6831115.3456916.757462.31930.589083
1 AUD0.676450.90268910.6166364.8254915.126256.25490.531759
1 EUR1.0971.463891.621717.825524.53191.22870.86237

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KHR0.00090 PEN
5 KHR0.00451 PEN
10 KHR0.00903 PEN
20 KHR0.01805 PEN
50 KHR0.04513 PEN
100 KHR0.09026 PEN
250 KHR0.22566 PEN
500 KHR0.45131 PEN
1000 KHR0.90263 PEN
2000 KHR1.80526 PEN
5000 KHR4.51314 PEN
10000 KHR9.02628 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Cambodian Riel
1 PEN1107.88000 KHR
5 PEN5539.40000 KHR
10 PEN11078.80000 KHR
20 PEN22157.60000 KHR
50 PEN55394.00000 KHR
100 PEN110788.00000 KHR
250 PEN276970.00000 KHR
500 PEN553940.00000 KHR
1000 PEN1107880.00000 KHR
2000 PEN2215760.00000 KHR
5000 PEN5539400.00000 KHR
10000 PEN11078800.00000 KHR