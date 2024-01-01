5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Cambodian riels

Convert PEN to KHR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ៛1,082 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
PEN to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KHR
1 PEN to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,096.02001,103.6700
Low1,077.88001,067.0600
Average1,085.15931,086.8626
Change0.21%-1.42%
1 PEN to KHR stats

The performance of PEN to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,096.0200 and a 30 day low of 1,077.8800. This means the 30 day average was 1,085.1593. The change for PEN to KHR was 0.21.

The performance of PEN to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,103.6700 and a 90 day low of 1,067.0600. This means the 90 day average was 1,086.8626. The change for PEN to KHR was -1.42.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Cambodian Riel
1 PEN1,081.96000 KHR
5 PEN5,409.80000 KHR
10 PEN10,819.60000 KHR
20 PEN21,639.20000 KHR
50 PEN54,098.00000 KHR
100 PEN108,196.00000 KHR
250 PEN270,490.00000 KHR
500 PEN540,980.00000 KHR
1000 PEN1,081,960.00000 KHR
2000 PEN2,163,920.00000 KHR
5000 PEN5,409,800.00000 KHR
10000 PEN10,819,600.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KHR0.00092 PEN
5 KHR0.00462 PEN
10 KHR0.00924 PEN
20 KHR0.01848 PEN
50 KHR0.04621 PEN
100 KHR0.09242 PEN
250 KHR0.23106 PEN
500 KHR0.46212 PEN
1000 KHR0.92425 PEN
2000 KHR1.84849 PEN
5000 KHR4.62124 PEN
10000 KHR9.24247 PEN