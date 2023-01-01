1 thousand Cambodian riels to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert KHR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 khr
111.37 kzt

1.00000 KHR = 0.11137 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334451.478310.911557.1349522.360883.16180.786102
1 CAD0.74937211.10780.6831115.3467316.757162.31920.589083
1 AUD0.676450.90268910.6166364.8264415.12656.25480.531759
1 EUR1.0971.463891.621717.8270424.530591.22850.86238

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KHR0.11137 KZT
5 KHR0.55686 KZT
10 KHR1.11372 KZT
20 KHR2.22744 KZT
50 KHR5.56860 KZT
100 KHR11.13720 KZT
250 KHR27.84300 KZT
500 KHR55.68600 KZT
1000 KHR111.37200 KZT
2000 KHR222.74400 KZT
5000 KHR556.86000 KZT
10000 KHR1113.72000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cambodian Riel
1 KZT8.97890 KHR
5 KZT44.89450 KHR
10 KZT89.78900 KHR
20 KZT179.57800 KHR
50 KZT448.94500 KHR
100 KZT897.89000 KHR
250 KZT2244.72500 KHR
500 KZT4489.45000 KHR
1000 KZT8978.90000 KHR
2000 KZT17957.80000 KHR
5000 KZT44894.50000 KHR
10000 KZT89789.00000 KHR