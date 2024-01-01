1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert EGP to KWD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ك0.006290 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:30
EGP to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 EGP to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00630.0063
Low0.00630.0062
Average0.00630.0063
Change0.33%-0.60%
1 EGP to KWD stats

The performance of EGP to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0063 and a 30 day low of 0.0063. This means the 30 day average was 0.0063. The change for EGP to KWD was 0.33.

The performance of EGP to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0063 and a 90 day low of 0.0062. This means the 90 day average was 0.0063. The change for EGP to KWD was -0.60.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EGP0.00629 KWD
5 EGP0.03145 KWD
10 EGP0.06290 KWD
20 EGP0.12581 KWD
50 EGP0.31451 KWD
100 EGP0.62903 KWD
250 EGP1.57257 KWD
500 EGP3.14513 KWD
1000 EGP6.29026 KWD
2000 EGP12.58052 KWD
5000 EGP31.45130 KWD
10000 EGP62.90260 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 KWD158.97600 EGP
5 KWD794.88000 EGP
10 KWD1,589.76000 EGP
20 KWD3,179.52000 EGP
50 KWD7,948.80000 EGP
100 KWD15,897.60000 EGP
250 KWD39,744.00000 EGP
500 KWD79,488.00000 EGP
1000 KWD158,976.00000 EGP
2000 KWD317,952.00000 EGP
5000 KWD794,880.00000 EGP
10000 KWD1,589,760.00000 EGP