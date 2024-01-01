5 Kuwaiti dinars to Egyptian pounds

Convert KWD to EGP at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = E£158.9 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
KWD to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EGP
1 KWD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High159.6010161.3100
Low157.8020157.8020
Average158.4634159.0458
Change-0.37%0.56%
1 KWD to EGP stats

The performance of KWD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 159.6010 and a 30 day low of 157.8020. This means the 30 day average was 158.4634. The change for KWD to EGP was -0.37.

The performance of KWD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 161.3100 and a 90 day low of 157.8020. This means the 90 day average was 159.0458. The change for KWD to EGP was 0.56.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 KWD158.90800 EGP
5 KWD794.54000 EGP
10 KWD1,589.08000 EGP
20 KWD3,178.16000 EGP
50 KWD7,945.40000 EGP
100 KWD15,890.80000 EGP
250 KWD39,727.00000 EGP
500 KWD79,454.00000 EGP
1000 KWD158,908.00000 EGP
2000 KWD317,816.00000 EGP
5000 KWD794,540.00000 EGP
10000 KWD1,589,080.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EGP0.00629 KWD
5 EGP0.03146 KWD
10 EGP0.06293 KWD
20 EGP0.12586 KWD
50 EGP0.31465 KWD
100 EGP0.62930 KWD
250 EGP1.57324 KWD
500 EGP3.14648 KWD
1000 EGP6.29295 KWD
2000 EGP12.58590 KWD
5000 EGP31.46475 KWD
10000 EGP62.92950 KWD