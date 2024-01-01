500 Egyptian pounds to Kenyan shillings

Convert EGP to KES at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Ksh2.645 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:22
EGP to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 EGP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.67372.7499
Low2.64452.6085
Average2.65852.6551
Change-0.23%-3.83%
1 EGP to KES stats

The performance of EGP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6737 and a 30 day low of 2.6445. This means the 30 day average was 2.6585. The change for EGP to KES was -0.23.

The performance of EGP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7499 and a 90 day low of 2.6085. This means the 90 day average was 2.6551. The change for EGP to KES was -3.83.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 EGP2.64454 KES
5 EGP13.22270 KES
10 EGP26.44540 KES
20 EGP52.89080 KES
50 EGP132.22700 KES
100 EGP264.45400 KES
250 EGP661.13500 KES
500 EGP1,322.27000 KES
1000 EGP2,644.54000 KES
2000 EGP5,289.08000 KES
5000 EGP13,222.70000 KES
10000 EGP26,445.40000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 KES0.37814 EGP
5 KES1.89069 EGP
10 KES3.78138 EGP
20 KES7.56276 EGP
50 KES18.90690 EGP
100 KES37.81380 EGP
250 KES94.53450 EGP
500 KES189.06900 EGP
1000 KES378.13800 EGP
2000 KES756.27600 EGP
5000 KES1,890.69000 EGP
10000 KES3,781.38000 EGP