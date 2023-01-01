5 Kenyan shillings to Egyptian pounds

Convert KES to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 kes
1.00 egp

1.00000 KES = 0.20054 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 KES0.20054 EGP
5 KES1.00270 EGP
10 KES2.00540 EGP
20 KES4.01080 EGP
50 KES10.02700 EGP
100 KES20.05400 EGP
250 KES50.13500 EGP
500 KES100.27000 EGP
1000 KES200.54000 EGP
2000 KES401.08000 EGP
5000 KES1002.70000 EGP
10000 KES2005.40000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 EGP4.98653 KES
5 EGP24.93265 KES
10 EGP49.86530 KES
20 EGP99.73060 KES
50 EGP249.32650 KES
100 EGP498.65300 KES
250 EGP1246.63250 KES
500 EGP2493.26500 KES
1000 EGP4986.53000 KES
2000 EGP9973.06000 KES
5000 EGP24932.65000 KES
10000 EGP49865.30000 KES