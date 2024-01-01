5,000 Egyptian pounds to Kenyan shillings

Convert EGP to KES at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Ksh2.644 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
EGP to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 EGP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.67372.7499
Low2.64452.6085
Average2.65852.6551
Change-0.23%-3.83%
1 EGP to KES stats

The performance of EGP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6737 and a 30 day low of 2.6445. This means the 30 day average was 2.6585. The change for EGP to KES was -0.23.

The performance of EGP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7499 and a 90 day low of 2.6085. This means the 90 day average was 2.6551. The change for EGP to KES was -3.83.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 EGP2.64448 KES
5 EGP13.22240 KES
10 EGP26.44480 KES
20 EGP52.88960 KES
50 EGP132.22400 KES
100 EGP264.44800 KES
250 EGP661.12000 KES
500 EGP1,322.24000 KES
1000 EGP2,644.48000 KES
2000 EGP5,288.96000 KES
5000 EGP13,222.40000 KES
10000 EGP26,444.80000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 KES0.37815 EGP
5 KES1.89073 EGP
10 KES3.78146 EGP
20 KES7.56292 EGP
50 KES18.90730 EGP
100 KES37.81460 EGP
250 KES94.53650 EGP
500 KES189.07300 EGP
1000 KES378.14600 EGP
2000 KES756.29200 EGP
5000 KES1,890.73000 EGP
10000 KES3,781.46000 EGP