Cape Verdean escudos to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert CVE to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
3211.59 lkr

1.00000 CVE = 3.21159 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CVE3.21159 LKR
5 CVE16.05795 LKR
10 CVE32.11590 LKR
20 CVE64.23180 LKR
50 CVE160.57950 LKR
100 CVE321.15900 LKR
250 CVE802.89750 LKR
500 CVE1605.79500 LKR
1000 CVE3211.59000 LKR
2000 CVE6423.18000 LKR
5000 CVE16057.95000 LKR
10000 CVE32115.90000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 LKR0.31137 CVE
5 LKR1.55686 CVE
10 LKR3.11372 CVE
20 LKR6.22744 CVE
50 LKR15.56860 CVE
100 LKR31.13720 CVE
250 LKR77.84300 CVE
500 LKR155.68600 CVE
1000 LKR311.37200 CVE
2000 LKR622.74400 CVE
5000 LKR1556.86000 CVE
10000 LKR3113.72000 CVE