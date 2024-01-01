2,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert LKR to CVE at the real exchange rate

2,000 lkr
678.07 cve

Sr1.000 LKR = Esc0.3390 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78983.4241.5070.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0521.1030.6840.9922.688
1 GBP1.2681.7331105.7861.911.1841.7184.658
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 LKR0.33904 CVE
5 LKR1.69517 CVE
10 LKR3.39035 CVE
20 LKR6.78070 CVE
50 LKR16.95175 CVE
100 LKR33.90350 CVE
250 LKR84.75875 CVE
500 LKR169.51750 CVE
1000 LKR339.03500 CVE
2000 LKR678.07000 CVE
5000 LKR1,695.17500 CVE
10000 LKR3,390.35000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CVE2.94955 LKR
5 CVE14.74775 LKR
10 CVE29.49550 LKR
20 CVE58.99100 LKR
50 CVE147.47750 LKR
100 CVE294.95500 LKR
250 CVE737.38750 LKR
500 CVE1,474.77500 LKR
1000 CVE2,949.55000 LKR
2000 CVE5,899.10000 LKR
5000 CVE14,747.75000 LKR
10000 CVE29,495.50000 LKR