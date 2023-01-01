Cape Verdean escudos to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert CVE to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
4524.87 kzt

1.00000 CVE = 4.52487 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CVE4.52487 KZT
5 CVE22.62435 KZT
10 CVE45.24870 KZT
20 CVE90.49740 KZT
50 CVE226.24350 KZT
100 CVE452.48700 KZT
250 CVE1131.21750 KZT
500 CVE2262.43500 KZT
1000 CVE4524.87000 KZT
2000 CVE9049.74000 KZT
5000 CVE22624.35000 KZT
10000 CVE45248.70000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KZT0.22100 CVE
5 KZT1.10501 CVE
10 KZT2.21001 CVE
20 KZT4.42002 CVE
50 KZT11.05005 CVE
100 KZT22.10010 CVE
250 KZT55.25025 CVE
500 KZT110.50050 CVE
1000 KZT221.00100 CVE
2000 KZT442.00200 CVE
5000 KZT1105.00500 CVE
10000 KZT2210.01000 CVE