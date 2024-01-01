Cape Verdean escudos to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert CVE to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
4,382.75 kzt

Esc1.000 CVE = ₸4.383 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8491.4781.6250.96420.016
1 GBP1.18611.276106.5941.7531.9281.14423.746
1 USD0.930.784183.5611.3741.5110.89718.615
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CVE4,38275 KZT
5 CVE21,91375 KZT
10 CVE43,82750 KZT
20 CVE87,65500 KZT
50 CVE219,13750 KZT
100 CVE438,27500 KZT
250 CVE1.095,68750 KZT
500 CVE2.191,37500 KZT
1000 CVE4.382,75000 KZT
2000 CVE8.765,50000 KZT
5000 CVE21.913,75000 KZT
10000 CVE43.827,50000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KZT0,22817 CVE
5 KZT1,14084 CVE
10 KZT2,28167 CVE
20 KZT4,56334 CVE
50 KZT11,40835 CVE
100 KZT22,81670 CVE
250 KZT57,04175 CVE
500 KZT114,08350 CVE
1000 KZT228,16700 CVE
2000 KZT456,33400 CVE
5000 KZT1.140,83500 CVE
10000 KZT2.281,67000 CVE