5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert KZT to CVE at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Esc0.2114 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
KZT to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CVE
1 KZT to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21220.2159
Low0.20540.2046
Average0.20850.2092
Change2.18%-1.71%
1 KZT to CVE stats

The performance of KZT to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2122 and a 30 day low of 0.2054. This means the 30 day average was 0.2085. The change for KZT to CVE was 2.18.

The performance of KZT to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2159 and a 90 day low of 0.2046. This means the 90 day average was 0.2092. The change for KZT to CVE was -1.71.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KZT0.21143 CVE
5 KZT1.05713 CVE
10 KZT2.11425 CVE
20 KZT4.22850 CVE
50 KZT10.57125 CVE
100 KZT21.14250 CVE
250 KZT52.85625 CVE
500 KZT105.71250 CVE
1000 KZT211.42500 CVE
2000 KZT422.85000 CVE
5000 KZT1,057.12500 CVE
10000 KZT2,114.25000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CVE4.72981 KZT
5 CVE23.64905 KZT
10 CVE47.29810 KZT
20 CVE94.59620 KZT
50 CVE236.49050 KZT
100 CVE472.98100 KZT
250 CVE1,182.45250 KZT
500 CVE2,364.90500 KZT
1000 CVE4,729.81000 KZT
2000 CVE9,459.62000 KZT
5000 CVE23,649.05000 KZT
10000 CVE47,298.10000 KZT