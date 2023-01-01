Cape Verdean escudos to Georgian laris today

Convert CVE to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
26.46 gel

1.00000 CVE = 0.02646 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874351.0861590.38851.494381.676550.9651518.7291
1 GBP1.1437111.24225103.3791.709151.91751.1038521.4209
1 USD0.920650.804991183.21921.375851.543570.888617.2436
1 INR0.01106340.009673140.012016510.01653280.01854820.01067780.207207

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Georgian Lari
1 CVE0.02646 GEL
5 CVE0.13228 GEL
10 CVE0.26457 GEL
20 CVE0.52913 GEL
50 CVE1.32283 GEL
100 CVE2.64567 GEL
250 CVE6.61417 GEL
500 CVE13.22835 GEL
1000 CVE26.45670 GEL
2000 CVE52.91340 GEL
5000 CVE132.28350 GEL
10000 CVE264.56700 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GEL37.79760 CVE
5 GEL188.98800 CVE
10 GEL377.97600 CVE
20 GEL755.95200 CVE
50 GEL1889.88000 CVE
100 GEL3779.76000 CVE
250 GEL9449.40000 CVE
500 GEL18898.80000 CVE
1000 GEL37797.60000 CVE
2000 GEL75595.20000 CVE
5000 GEL188988.00000 CVE
10000 GEL377976.00000 CVE