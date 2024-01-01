Convert CVE to GEL at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Georgian laris today

1,000 cve
27.82 gel

Esc1.000 CVE = ₾0.02782 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Georgian Lari
1 CVE0,02782 GEL
5 CVE0,13911 GEL
10 CVE0,27822 GEL
20 CVE0,55644 GEL
50 CVE1,39110 GEL
100 CVE2,78220 GEL
250 CVE6,95550 GEL
500 CVE13,91100 GEL
1000 CVE27,82200 GEL
2000 CVE55,64400 GEL
5000 CVE139,11000 GEL
10000 CVE278,22000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GEL35,94280 CVE
5 GEL179,71400 CVE
10 GEL359,42800 CVE
20 GEL718,85600 CVE
50 GEL1.797,14000 CVE
100 GEL3.594,28000 CVE
250 GEL8.985,70000 CVE
500 GEL17.971,40000 CVE
1000 GEL35.942,80000 CVE
2000 GEL71.885,60000 CVE
5000 GEL179.714,00000 CVE
10000 GEL359.428,00000 CVE