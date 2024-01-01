Cape Verdean escudos to Georgian laris today

Convert CVE to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
26.53 gel

1.000 CVE = 0.02653 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2271.4741.6630.96618.249
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6091.7251.9471.13121.36
1 USD0.9220.788183.2161.3591.5340.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Georgian Lari
1 CVE0.02653 GEL
5 CVE0.13263 GEL
10 CVE0.26527 GEL
20 CVE0.53053 GEL
50 CVE1.32633 GEL
100 CVE2.65266 GEL
250 CVE6.63165 GEL
500 CVE13.26330 GEL
1000 CVE26.52660 GEL
2000 CVE53.05320 GEL
5000 CVE132.63300 GEL
10000 CVE265.26600 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GEL37.69800 CVE
5 GEL188.49000 CVE
10 GEL376.98000 CVE
20 GEL753.96000 CVE
50 GEL1,884.90000 CVE
100 GEL3,769.80000 CVE
250 GEL9,424.50000 CVE
500 GEL18,849.00000 CVE
1000 GEL37,698.00000 CVE
2000 GEL75,396.00000 CVE
5000 GEL188,490.00000 CVE
10000 GEL376,980.00000 CVE