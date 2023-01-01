1 thousand Georgian laris to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert GEL to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
37,484.20 cve

1.00000 GEL = 37.48420 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:37
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.0906590.88771.493541.660930.9641518.7441
1 GBP1.1495611.25375104.4791.716891.909311.1083521.5472
1 USD0.916850.797607183.33351.36941.522880.88417.1862
1 INR0.01100260.009571270.01210.01643280.01827450.0106080.206234

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GEL37.48420 CVE
5 GEL187.42100 CVE
10 GEL374.84200 CVE
20 GEL749.68400 CVE
50 GEL1874.21000 CVE
100 GEL3748.42000 CVE
250 GEL9371.05000 CVE
500 GEL18742.10000 CVE
1000 GEL37484.20000 CVE
2000 GEL74968.40000 CVE
5000 GEL187421.00000 CVE
10000 GEL374842.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Georgian Lari
1 CVE0.02668 GEL
5 CVE0.13339 GEL
10 CVE0.26678 GEL
20 CVE0.53356 GEL
50 CVE1.33390 GEL
100 CVE2.66779 GEL
250 CVE6.66948 GEL
500 CVE13.33895 GEL
1000 CVE26.67790 GEL
2000 CVE53.35580 GEL
5000 CVE133.38950 GEL
10000 CVE266.77900 GEL