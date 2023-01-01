500 Belize dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert BZD to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 bzd
453.18 bgn

1.00000 BZD = 0.90636 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Belize dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BZD0.90636 BGN
5 BZD4.53179 BGN
10 BZD9.06359 BGN
20 BZD18.12718 BGN
50 BZD45.31795 BGN
100 BZD90.63590 BGN
250 BZD226.58975 BGN
500 BZD453.17950 BGN
1000 BZD906.35900 BGN
2000 BZD1812.71800 BGN
5000 BZD4531.79500 BGN
10000 BZD9063.59000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belize Dollar
1 BGN1.10332 BZD
5 BGN5.51660 BZD
10 BGN11.03320 BZD
20 BGN22.06640 BZD
50 BGN55.16600 BZD
100 BGN110.33200 BZD
250 BGN275.83000 BZD
500 BGN551.66000 BZD
1000 BGN1103.32000 BZD
2000 BGN2206.64000 BZD
5000 BGN5516.60000 BZD
10000 BGN11033.20000 BZD