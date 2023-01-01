2000 Bulgarian levs to Belize dollars

Convert BGN to BZD at the real exchange rate

2,000 bgn
2,255.20 bzd

1.00000 BGN = 1.12760 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belize Dollar
1 BGN1.12760 BZD
5 BGN5.63800 BZD
10 BGN11.27600 BZD
20 BGN22.55200 BZD
50 BGN56.38000 BZD
100 BGN112.76000 BZD
250 BGN281.90000 BZD
500 BGN563.80000 BZD
1000 BGN1127.60000 BZD
2000 BGN2255.20000 BZD
5000 BGN5638.00000 BZD
10000 BGN11276.00000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 BZD0.88684 BGN
5 BZD4.43419 BGN
10 BZD8.86838 BGN
20 BZD17.73676 BGN
50 BZD44.34190 BGN
100 BZD88.68380 BGN
250 BZD221.70950 BGN
500 BZD443.41900 BGN
1000 BZD886.83800 BGN
2000 BZD1773.67600 BGN
5000 BZD4434.19000 BGN
10000 BZD8868.38000 BGN