1 Belarusian ruble to Norwegian kroner

Convert BYN to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 byn
3.31 nok

1.00000 BYN = 3.31025 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Norwegian Krone
1 BYN3.31025 NOK
5 BYN16.55125 NOK
10 BYN33.10250 NOK
20 BYN66.20500 NOK
50 BYN165.51250 NOK
100 BYN331.02500 NOK
250 BYN827.56250 NOK
500 BYN1655.12500 NOK
1000 BYN3310.25000 NOK
2000 BYN6620.50000 NOK
5000 BYN16551.25000 NOK
10000 BYN33102.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Belarusian Ruble
1 NOK0.30209 BYN
5 NOK1.51046 BYN
10 NOK3.02092 BYN
20 NOK6.04184 BYN
50 NOK15.10460 BYN
100 NOK30.20920 BYN
250 NOK75.52300 BYN
500 NOK151.04600 BYN
1000 NOK302.09200 BYN
2000 NOK604.18400 BYN
5000 NOK1510.46000 BYN
10000 NOK3020.92000 BYN