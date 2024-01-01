1 Belarusian ruble to Norwegian kroner

Convert BYN to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 byn
3.21 nok

1.00000 BYN = 3.21283 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.348451.34711.530921.632790.927850.79358818.8825
1 CAD0.74159210.9989991.135321.210860.6881250.58851914.0031
1 SGD0.7423351.00111.136461.212080.6888150.58910814.0171
1 AUD0.65320.8808080.87992611.066540.6061060.51837212.334

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Norwegian Krone
1 BYN3.21283 NOK
5 BYN16.06415 NOK
10 BYN32.12830 NOK
20 BYN64.25660 NOK
50 BYN160.64150 NOK
100 BYN321.28300 NOK
250 BYN803.20750 NOK
500 BYN1606.41500 NOK
1000 BYN3212.83000 NOK
2000 BYN6425.66000 NOK
5000 BYN16064.15000 NOK
10000 BYN32128.30000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Belarusian Ruble
1 NOK0.31125 BYN
5 NOK1.55627 BYN
10 NOK3.11253 BYN
20 NOK6.22506 BYN
50 NOK15.56265 BYN
100 NOK31.12530 BYN
250 NOK77.81325 BYN
500 NOK155.62650 BYN
1000 NOK311.25300 BYN
2000 NOK622.50600 BYN
5000 NOK1556.26500 BYN
10000 NOK3112.53000 BYN