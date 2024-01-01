1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Belarusian rubles

Convert NOK to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
298.67 byn

kr1.000 NOK = Br0.2987 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31000.3129
Low0.29640.2964
Average0.30180.3052
Change-3.67%-1.04%
1 NOK to BYN stats

The performance of NOK to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3100 and a 30 day low of 0.2964. This means the 30 day average was 0.3018. The change for NOK to BYN was -3.67.

The performance of NOK to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3129 and a 90 day low of 0.2964. This means the 90 day average was 0.3052. The change for NOK to BYN was -1.04.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Belarusian Ruble
1 NOK0.29867 BYN
5 NOK1.49333 BYN
10 NOK2.98665 BYN
20 NOK5.97330 BYN
50 NOK14.93325 BYN
100 NOK29.86650 BYN
250 NOK74.66625 BYN
500 NOK149.33250 BYN
1000 NOK298.66500 BYN
2000 NOK597.33000 BYN
5000 NOK1,493.32500 BYN
10000 NOK2,986.65000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Norwegian Krone
1 BYN3.34823 NOK
5 BYN16.74115 NOK
10 BYN33.48230 NOK
20 BYN66.96460 NOK
50 BYN167.41150 NOK
100 BYN334.82300 NOK
250 BYN837.05750 NOK
500 BYN1,674.11500 NOK
1000 BYN3,348.23000 NOK
2000 BYN6,696.46000 NOK
5000 BYN16,741.15000 NOK
10000 BYN33,482.30000 NOK