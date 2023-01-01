1 thousand Belarusian rubles to Georgian laris

Convert BYN to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
808.79 gel

1.00000 BYN = 0.80879 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Georgian Lari
1 BYN0.80879 GEL
5 BYN4.04394 GEL
10 BYN8.08789 GEL
20 BYN16.17578 GEL
50 BYN40.43945 GEL
100 BYN80.87890 GEL
250 BYN202.19725 GEL
500 BYN404.39450 GEL
1000 BYN808.78900 GEL
2000 BYN1617.57800 GEL
5000 BYN4043.94500 GEL
10000 BYN8087.89000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Belarusian Ruble
1 GEL1.23642 BYN
5 GEL6.18210 BYN
10 GEL12.36420 BYN
20 GEL24.72840 BYN
50 GEL61.82100 BYN
100 GEL123.64200 BYN
250 GEL309.10500 BYN
500 GEL618.21000 BYN
1000 GEL1236.42000 BYN
2000 GEL2472.84000 BYN
5000 GEL6182.10000 BYN
10000 GEL12364.20000 BYN