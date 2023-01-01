1 Belarusian ruble to United Arab Emirates dirhams

1 byn
1.11 aed

1.00000 BYN = 1.11453 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BYN1.11453 AED
5 BYN5.57265 AED
10 BYN11.14530 AED
20 BYN22.29060 AED
50 BYN55.72650 AED
100 BYN111.45300 AED
250 BYN278.63250 AED
500 BYN557.26500 AED
1000 BYN1114.53000 AED
2000 BYN2229.06000 AED
5000 BYN5572.65000 AED
10000 BYN11145.30000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Belarusian Ruble
1 AED0.89724 BYN
5 AED4.48621 BYN
10 AED8.97242 BYN
20 AED17.94484 BYN
50 AED44.86210 BYN
100 AED89.72420 BYN
250 AED224.31050 BYN
500 AED448.62100 BYN
1000 AED897.24200 BYN
2000 AED1794.48400 BYN
5000 AED4486.21000 BYN
10000 AED8972.42000 BYN