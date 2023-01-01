10 Bhutanese ngultrums to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BTN to SHP at the real exchange rate

10 btn
0.10 shp

1.00000 BTN = 0.00956 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Saint Helena Pound
1 BTN0.00956 SHP
5 BTN0.04781 SHP
10 BTN0.09562 SHP
20 BTN0.19123 SHP
50 BTN0.47808 SHP
100 BTN0.95616 SHP
250 BTN2.39041 SHP
500 BTN4.78082 SHP
1000 BTN9.56164 SHP
2000 BTN19.12328 SHP
5000 BTN47.80820 SHP
10000 BTN95.61640 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SHP104.58500 BTN
5 SHP522.92500 BTN
10 SHP1045.85000 BTN
20 SHP2091.70000 BTN
50 SHP5229.25000 BTN
100 SHP10458.50000 BTN
250 SHP26146.25000 BTN
500 SHP52292.50000 BTN
1000 SHP104585.00000 BTN
2000 SHP209170.00000 BTN
5000 SHP522925.00000 BTN
10000 SHP1045850.00000 BTN