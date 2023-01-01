20 Bhutanese ngultrums to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BTN to ILS at the real exchange rate

20 btn
0.89 ils

1.00000 BTN = 0.04445 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BTN0.04445 ILS
5 BTN0.22225 ILS
10 BTN0.44451 ILS
20 BTN0.88902 ILS
50 BTN2.22254 ILS
100 BTN4.44508 ILS
250 BTN11.11270 ILS
500 BTN22.22540 ILS
1000 BTN44.45080 ILS
2000 BTN88.90160 ILS
5000 BTN222.25400 ILS
10000 BTN444.50800 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ILS22.49680 BTN
5 ILS112.48400 BTN
10 ILS224.96800 BTN
20 ILS449.93600 BTN
50 ILS1124.84000 BTN
100 ILS2249.68000 BTN
250 ILS5624.20000 BTN
500 ILS11248.40000 BTN
1000 ILS22496.80000 BTN
2000 ILS44993.60000 BTN
5000 ILS112484.00000 BTN
10000 ILS224968.00000 BTN