Bhutanese ngultrums to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert BTN to BAM at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
21.73 bam

1.00000 BTN = 0.02173 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.373218.31950.920050.8047321.3471.666811.54131
1 CAD0.728226113.34070.6700030.5860270.980921.213811.12242
1 ZAR0.05458680.074958410.05022230.04392760.07352820.09098530.0841348
1 EUR1.08691.4925319.911510.874651.464051.811651.67525

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BTN0.02173 BAM
5 BTN0.10864 BAM
10 BTN0.21728 BAM
20 BTN0.43456 BAM
50 BTN1.08640 BAM
100 BTN2.17280 BAM
250 BTN5.43200 BAM
500 BTN10.86400 BAM
1000 BTN21.72800 BAM
2000 BTN43.45600 BAM
5000 BTN108.64000 BAM
10000 BTN217.28000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BAM46.02360 BTN
5 BAM230.11800 BTN
10 BAM460.23600 BTN
20 BAM920.47200 BTN
50 BAM2301.18000 BTN
100 BAM4602.36000 BTN
250 BAM11505.90000 BTN
500 BAM23011.80000 BTN
1000 BAM46023.60000 BTN
2000 BAM92047.20000 BTN
5000 BAM230118.00000 BTN
10000 BAM460236.00000 BTN