1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert BTN to BAM at the real exchange rate

1 btn
0.02 bam

1.00000 BTN = 0.02185 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BTN0.02185 BAM
5 BTN0.10925 BAM
10 BTN0.21849 BAM
20 BTN0.43699 BAM
50 BTN1.09247 BAM
100 BTN2.18494 BAM
250 BTN5.46235 BAM
500 BTN10.92470 BAM
1000 BTN21.84940 BAM
2000 BTN43.69880 BAM
5000 BTN109.24700 BAM
10000 BTN218.49400 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BAM45.76780 BTN
5 BAM228.83900 BTN
10 BAM457.67800 BTN
20 BAM915.35600 BTN
50 BAM2288.39000 BTN
100 BAM4576.78000 BTN
250 BAM11441.95000 BTN
500 BAM22883.90000 BTN
1000 BAM45767.80000 BTN
2000 BAM91535.60000 BTN
5000 BAM228839.00000 BTN
10000 BAM457678.00000 BTN