Bhutanese ngultrums to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert BTN to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
21.70 bam

1.000 BTN = 0.02170 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BTN0.02170 BAM
5 BTN0.10849 BAM
10 BTN0.21698 BAM
20 BTN0.43395 BAM
50 BTN1.08488 BAM
100 BTN2.16976 BAM
250 BTN5.42440 BAM
500 BTN10.84880 BAM
1000 BTN21.69760 BAM
2000 BTN43.39520 BAM
5000 BTN108.48800 BAM
10000 BTN216.97600 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BAM46.08800 BTN
5 BAM230.44000 BTN
10 BAM460.88000 BTN
20 BAM921.76000 BTN
50 BAM2,304.40000 BTN
100 BAM4,608.80000 BTN
250 BAM11,522.00000 BTN
500 BAM23,044.00000 BTN
1000 BAM46,088.00000 BTN
2000 BAM92,176.00000 BTN
5000 BAM230,440.00000 BTN
10000 BAM460,880.00000 BTN