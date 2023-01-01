Brunei dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert BND to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
2,785.12 sar

1.00000 BND = 2.78512 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87461.087690.48421.491321.672330.96518.7412
1 GBP1.1433811.2435103.4541.705091.912051.1033621.4276
1 USD0.919450.804182183.19621.37121.537630.887317.2317
1 INR0.01105170.009666090.012019810.01648150.0184820.01066520.207121

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BND2.78512 SAR
5 BND13.92560 SAR
10 BND27.85120 SAR
20 BND55.70240 SAR
50 BND139.25600 SAR
100 BND278.51200 SAR
250 BND696.28000 SAR
500 BND1392.56000 SAR
1000 BND2785.12000 SAR
2000 BND5570.24000 SAR
5000 BND13925.60000 SAR
10000 BND27851.20000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Brunei Dollar
1 SAR0.35905 BND
5 SAR1.79526 BND
10 SAR3.59051 BND
20 SAR7.18102 BND
50 SAR17.95255 BND
100 SAR35.90510 BND
250 SAR89.76275 BND
500 SAR179.52550 BND
1000 SAR359.05100 BND
2000 SAR718.10200 BND
5000 SAR1795.25500 BND
10000 SAR3590.51000 BND