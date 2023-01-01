Brunei dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert BND to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
12,805 mxn

1.00000 BND = 12.80500 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.919551.371851.6662518.25491.34681.538820.804505
1 EUR1.087511.491891.8120519.85221.464651.673460.8749
1 CAD0.7289430.67029211.214613.30680.981741.121710.586438
1 NZD0.600150.5518620.823316110.95570.8082820.9235210.482824

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BND12.80500 MXN
5 BND64.02500 MXN
10 BND128.05000 MXN
20 BND256.10000 MXN
50 BND640.25000 MXN
100 BND1280.50000 MXN
250 BND3201.25000 MXN
500 BND6402.50000 MXN
1000 BND12805.00000 MXN
2000 BND25610.00000 MXN
5000 BND64025.00000 MXN
10000 BND128050.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 MXN0.07809 BND
5 MXN0.39047 BND
10 MXN0.78094 BND
20 MXN1.56189 BND
50 MXN3.90472 BND
100 MXN7.80944 BND
250 MXN19.52360 BND
500 MXN39.04720 BND
1000 MXN78.09440 BND
2000 MXN156.18880 BND
5000 MXN390.47200 BND
10000 MXN780.94400 BND